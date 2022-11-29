Laurel Man Arrested for August Shooting in Seaford

Image courtesy Seaford Police

Seaford Police have arrested a Laurel man in connection with a shooting at the Chandler Heights Two that occurred on August 17th just after 10pm. Police identified 30 year old Rihem Frisby as the shooter and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was spotted by Delaware State Police SORT members getting into a vehicle in Seaford on Tuesday and he was arrested after a felony vehicle stop. Frisby was turned over to Seaford Police – he is charged with:

1st degree attempted murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited

Criminal mischief over $1000 (2 counts)

Frisby is being held at SCI in default of $522,000 cash bail.

He was also found to wanted on numerous warrants out of several Delaware courts.