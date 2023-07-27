Laurel Man Arrested for Copper Wire Theft; Railway Shut Down for Four Days

Delaware State Police have arrested a 49-year-old Laurel man for stealing copper wiring and disabling a railroad line in Laurel. Police say the incident caused over $10,000 worth of damage leading to the railway being shut down for four days. Detectives learned that William Smallwood had sold the stolen copper wiring at a Seaford recycling center. Smallwood matched the description of the one who was seen leaving the railroad tracks after the theft. Police charged Smallwood with several crimes. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $8,400 unsecured bond.