Laurel Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

June 16, 2023/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

An investigation Thursday by Delaware State Police ends with the arrest of a Laurel man. A Probation officer informed the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force that probationer 32 year old Jeron Henry was found with over 9 grams of crack cocaine during an office visit. An administrative search at Henry’s residence on Shiloh Church Road turned up additional drugs and a loaded handgun:

  • Approximately 17,680 baggies containing approximately 123.76 grams of suspected heroin
  • Approximately 27.87 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 1.15 grams of cocaine
  • One dose of Suboxone
  • A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number and accompanying ammunition
  • Over $4,400 in suspected drug proceeds

Three children in the house were turned over to a family member. Henry is charged with numerous offenses:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Henry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $188,500 cash bond.

Posted in , , , , ,