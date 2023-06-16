Laurel Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

An investigation Thursday by Delaware State Police ends with the arrest of a Laurel man. A Probation officer informed the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force that probationer 32 year old Jeron Henry was found with over 9 grams of crack cocaine during an office visit. An administrative search at Henry’s residence on Shiloh Church Road turned up additional drugs and a loaded handgun:

Approximately 17,680 baggies containing approximately 123.76 grams of suspected heroin

Approximately 27.87 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 1.15 grams of cocaine

One dose of Suboxone

A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number and accompanying ammunition

Over $4,400 in suspected drug proceeds

Three children in the house were turned over to a family member. Henry is charged with numerous offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Henry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $188,500 cash bond.