Laurel Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges
June 16, 2023/
An investigation Thursday by Delaware State Police ends with the arrest of a Laurel man. A Probation officer informed the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force that probationer 32 year old Jeron Henry was found with over 9 grams of crack cocaine during an office visit. An administrative search at Henry’s residence on Shiloh Church Road turned up additional drugs and a loaded handgun:
- Approximately 17,680 baggies containing approximately 123.76 grams of suspected heroin
- Approximately 27.87 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 1.15 grams of cocaine
- One dose of Suboxone
- A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number and accompanying ammunition
- Over $4,400 in suspected drug proceeds
Three children in the house were turned over to a family member. Henry is charged with numerous offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
Henry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $188,500 cash bond.