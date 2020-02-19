Laurel man arrested on drug, weapons charges

35-year-old Roderick Dixon, of Laurel, DE – Dover Police Dept.

A Laurel man was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Dover.

According to the Dover Police Department, officers made contact with 35-year-old Roderick Dixon inside a vehicle around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday near South New Street and West Reed Street in Dover.

Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, at which time they conducted a search and found 1.3 grams of marijuana along with a loaded 9mm handgun.

Dixon was taken into custody and charged with Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (Drug Possession), Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on $9,450 unsecured bond.