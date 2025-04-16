Laurel Man Charged in Child Sex Abuse Case Spanning Delaware and Maryland

The Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit has arrested a 34-year-old Laurel, Delaware man– Jesse Frank–following a month-long sexual assault investigation involving both Delaware and Maryland. The investigation began in March 2025 after reports that Frank had sexually abused a minor over an extended period across both states. Working with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located and arrested Frank without incident. He was arraigned, faces several charges, and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $304,000 cash-only bond.

