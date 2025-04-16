Laurel Man Charged in Child Sex Abuse Case Spanning Delaware and Maryland
April 16, 2025/
The Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit has arrested a 34-year-old Laurel, Delaware man– Jesse Frank–following a month-long sexual assault investigation involving both Delaware and Maryland. The investigation began in March 2025 after reports that Frank had sexually abused a minor over an extended period across both states. Working with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located and arrested Frank without incident. He was arraigned, faces several charges, and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $304,000 cash-only bond.
Jesse Frank
Additional Information from Laurel PD:
Charges include:
charges:
-Rape 2nd Degree x 2 (Class B Felony)
-Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Class B Felony)
-Sexual Solicitation of a Child (Class B Felony)
-Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust 2nd Degree x 8 (Class F Felony)
-Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree with a Minor x 8 (Class F Felony)
The issuance of a warrant for the arrest of a subject is merely a showing of probable cause by the investigating agency related to the above incident. All subjects, once arrested, are considered to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have information about this incident or other criminal activity, please contact LPD Detective Gardner at 302-875-2244 Ext. 1815. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 800-847-3333 or texting “KEYWORD” followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.