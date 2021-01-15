Laurel Man Charged In Christiana Mall Shooting

A Laurel man is charged in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of Christiana Mall.

New Castle County Police said Thursday that the victim was driven by friends to a hospital in the area Tuesday, and witnesses gave varying accounts of what happened. Detectives reviewed mall surveillance and determined that the victim was shot in the back while he was seated in a parked vehicle.

The investigation led to a suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Raesheed Deshields of Laurel. Deshields is charged with assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was being held on $120,000 secured bail.

Police said a black semi-automatic handgun was seized from another vehicle as a result of the investigation.