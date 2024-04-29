Laurel Man Charged in Georgetown Burglary

An investigation into a burglary on Route 9 in Georgetown on April 13 has led Delaware State Police to arrest a Laurel man. Police learned that a neighbor say an unknown man on his neighbor’s property and notified the homeowner. The suspect stole items inside the home and drove off in a white Ford pickup with “Truck Company” on the front passenger side door. The investigation led police to 64 year old David Arvey of Laurel, who was arrested Friday by Millsboro Police after a brief foot chase.

Arvey is charged with 3rd degree burglary and other offenses and released on an unsecured bond, however he is being held at SCI in default of a secured bond for two outstanding warrants issued by Sussex County Superior Court.