Laurel Man Charged with 3rd Felony DUI after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Laurel Monday night. Delaware State Police stopped the driver of a pickup truck for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed signs of impairment when the trooper contacted him. A DUI investigation was started and 58 year old Dale Wilson arrested. A search of his truck turned up over 8 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A computer check showed Wilson had two prior convictions for DUI.

Wilson was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

3 rd Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)

Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony) Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Several traffic offenses

Wilson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on his own recognizance.