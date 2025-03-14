Laurel Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

A Laurel man has been arrested spotted a pickup truck with an unsecured load of wood traveling slowing on Camp Road near Laurel Thursday afternoon just after 12:30. A computer check showed the registration was fictitious and the trooper pulled the truck over. Speaking with the driver, 57 year old Jeffrey Marvil of Laurel showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for driving under the influence – and a search of Marvil and the truck turned up 19 Losartan Potassium pills and 2 Gabapentin pills. A computer check showed Marvil had five prior DUI-related convictions and a revoked driver’s license.

Marvil was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:

6th Offense DUI (Felony)

Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

Driving while Suspended or Revoked

Fictitious or Cancelled Registration

Operating an Unregistered Vehicle

Other Traffic Violations

Marvil was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,404 cash bond.