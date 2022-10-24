Laurel Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel man has been arrested for DUI after an investigation into a report of a subject drinking and driving in Seaford. Troopers located a Cruze in the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, contacted the driver, 58 year old Robert Cooper of Laurel and noticed signs of impairment. Cooper was arrested and a computer check showed he had five prior convictions for DUI.

Cooper was transported to the nearby Seaford Police Department, where he was charged with Sixth Offense DUI. Cooper was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $50,000 cash bond.