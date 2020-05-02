Laurel Man Charged with Aggravated Menacing

By
Mari Lou
-
21
Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel man is charged with aggravated menacing after an incident on Whaleys Way in Laurel Friday afternoon.  Delaware State Police met a 17 year old female victim who said she was outside when her dog began barking.  She saw a man – identified as 24 year old Gideon Sisk – talking to her dog and she told him to leave.  As she walked inside the dog began barking again and she saw Sisk retrieve a long black gun from a bag.  She called police and a friend for help.  When her friend arrived – they drove off and spotted Sisk walking and carrying the weapon.  They left the area.  Police were called by a second person who spotted Sisk with the gun – he was found in the woods in the area of Adams Road and arrested.  The weapon was found near a bush near where Sisk was arrested.  He’s charged with 2 counts of aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.  He’s being held at SCI in default of an over $10,000 secured bond.