Laurel Man Charged with Aggravated Menacing

Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel man is charged with aggravated menacing after an incident on Whaleys Way in Laurel Friday afternoon. Delaware State Police met a 17 year old female victim who said she was outside when her dog began barking. She saw a man – identified as 24 year old Gideon Sisk – talking to her dog and she told him to leave. As she walked inside the dog began barking again and she saw Sisk retrieve a long black gun from a bag. She called police and a friend for help. When her friend arrived – they drove off and spotted Sisk walking and carrying the weapon. They left the area. Police were called by a second person who spotted Sisk with the gun – he was found in the woods in the area of Adams Road and arrested. The weapon was found near a bush near where Sisk was arrested. He’s charged with 2 counts of aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. He’s being held at SCI in default of an over $10,000 secured bond.