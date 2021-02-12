Laurel Man Charged With Assaulting Woman

A Laurel man has been arrested in connection with an assault that resulted in the hospitalization of a 48-year-old woman.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a local home Wednesday night and spoke with the injured victim. An investigation led police to contact 49-year-old Sung K. Park, who was found at another nearby home where the alleged assault occurred.

Park was charged with assault first-degree, assault third-degree, menacing and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,200 secured bond.