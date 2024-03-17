Laurel Man Charged with DUI after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy Laurel PD

A Laurel Police officer spotted a vehicle make a traffic violation and found the registered owner was flagged for an active warrant and a suspended license. Approaching the vehicle the officer saw smoke flowing from the windows, the driver was uncooperative and drove away. The officer gave a brief pursuit into the Hollybrook Apartment complex where the driver stopped and got out. The driver, identified as 26 year old Joshua Allen of Laurel, resisted arrest but after a brief struggle was taken into custody and a DUI investigation was started.

Allen was transported to the Laurel Police Station and charged with the following crimes:

Disregarding Police Signal (Class G Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence of Drug (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Suspended/Revoked (Misdemeanor)

Multiple Additional Traffic Violations

It was determined that Allen was the registered owner of the vehicle, and had an active warrant out of the Justice of the Peace Court 4 for Failure to Appear.

Due to Allen’s suspected impairment, he was unable to be arraigned per Delaware Law. He was released to a sober parent on $8.00 unsecured bail, set by the Justice of the Peace Court 7, with an initial court appearance to be scheduled within 24 hours. The outstanding warrant was not addressed at the discretion of the JP Court.