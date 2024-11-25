Laurel Man Charged with Gun & Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Seaford led to the arrest of an 18 year old Laurel man. Delaware State Police on patrol on Middleford Road spotted a Chevy SUV cross the yellow line several times. Police stopped the SUV and contacted the driver – identified as 18 year old Juda Hudson of Laurel – and noticed signs of impairment. Hudson was given standardized field sobriety tests and arrested. A search of the SUV turned up over 136 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. Hudson is charged with DUI and multiple other offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession a Firearm by Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Drive in Proper Lane and Direction

Hudson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,502 secured bond.