Laurel Man Charged with Gun & Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

November 25, 2024/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Seaford led to the arrest of an 18 year old Laurel man. Delaware State Police on patrol on Middleford Road spotted a Chevy SUV cross the yellow line several times. Police stopped the SUV and contacted the driver – identified as 18 year old Juda Hudson of Laurel – and noticed signs of impairment. Hudson was given standardized field sobriety tests and arrested. A search of the SUV turned up over 136 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. Hudson is charged with DUI and multiple other offenses:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession a Firearm by Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence
  • Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Failure to Drive in Proper Lane and Direction

Hudson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,502 secured bond.

 

