Laurel Man Dies in Crash Near Seaford

A crash Saturday night just after 9:30 on Route 13 near Cannon Road left a Laurel man dead. Delaware State Police say the 38 year old Laurel man was southbound on Route 13 when his SUV swerved to the right and began to slide and rotate off the roadway and through a ditch before crashing into the support of a large sign. The driver was not properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact State Police at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.