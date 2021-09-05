Laurel Man Faces Slew Of Traffic Charges

A Laurel man faces charges of trying to elude a traffic stop last March, and driving at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

According to Felton Police, the officer discontinued a short pursuit of the vehicle that was first detected speeding on Route 13 last March. Police obtained warrants at the time for 32-year-old Joshua Cannon, who was arrested Thursday during a Delaware State Police response in a case of terroristic threatening.

Cannon is facing a variety of offenses including disregarding a police officer signal, reckless driving and speeding.

Felton Police said cannon was processed and charged with Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Class G Felony), Driving while Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor), Malicious Mischief by a MV (Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Failure to Remain within a Single Lane (Violation), Operating a Vehicle with Improper Window Tint

(Violation), Improper Turn (Violation), Failure when Moving Right or Left or Turning to Signal Continuously X3 (Violation) and Speeding (Violation). He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 receiving a $2,700 secured bail which was posted.