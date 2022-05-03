Laurel Man Gets 2 Years In Prison For Hate Crime, Other Charges

A Laurel man faces a two-year prison sentence following his guilty plea to felony hate crime and other charges.

According to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, 38-year-old James Raab also admitted to charges of possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said Raab threatened a neighbor with a knife and yelled racial slurs and was arrested last May.

“These crimes have the potential to shake entire communities and rob them of their sense of peace and security,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “We cannot allow racial, religious, or other hate- motivated crime to fester. I am grateful to the prosecutors in the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust and Delaware State Police for working to ensure that hate has no safe quarter in this state.”