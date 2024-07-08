Laurel Man Injured in Explosion Sunday Night

An explosion incident on East Trap Pond Road near Laurel Sunday night left one man hospitalized. Laurel Fire officials were called to the home around 7:30pm and found a 27 year old man with burns to his head and back and an actively burning metal drum on the property. The victim was flown to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

The State Fire Marshal’s investigation determined that several aerosol spray cans had been discarded into the burning barrel – resulting in an explosion and flash fire. No property was damaged as a result of the explosion.