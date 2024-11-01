Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

A Laurel, DE man has pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to possessing child sexual abuse material. Court documents show that between August 21st and 24th of 2021, 38 year old Michael Natale received 12 videos and one image file depicting child porn – and he sent six video files and one image of child porn to another user on the social media platform Kik.

Natale will be sentenced on February 27th, 2025. Natale has a previous conviction related to child porn offenses and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison – and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The other user was also arrested by the FBI in New Jersey.