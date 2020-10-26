Laurel Man Shot, Killed In Cambridge Md.

A shooting in Cambridge, Maryland has claimed the life of a Laurel, Delaware Man.

Maryland State Police say the victim was found with gunshot wounds early Sunday in a grassy parking area on Chesapeake Court.

21-year-old Khalil Reid was pronounced dead at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. Cambridge Police requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit take the lead in the investigation.

Police do not have a description of a possible suspect in the shooting, and have been conducting neighborhood checks and interviewing witnesses and nearby residents.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.