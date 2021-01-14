Laurel Man, Son Charged In Connection With Capitol Breach

Two Delaware men – a Laurel man and his son – were charged Thursday in District of Columbia federal court in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot January 6th.

Prosecutors said Kevin Seefried was the man who was seen in widely circulated photographs carrying the Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol building. According to the US Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia, Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried entered the Senate Building through a broken window.

The Seefrieds are each charged by complaint with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of depradation of government property.

The following is a USDOJ-DC news release issued Thursday:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried were charged today in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried each were charged by complaint with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of depredation of government property. Both defendants were taken into custody in Delaware today. It is alleged that during the events at the U.S. Capitol, Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried entered the Senate Building through a broken window and, shortly thereafter, Kevin Seefried was photographed holding a Confederate Battle flag inside the Capitol Building.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division. The cases are being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police Department, and the Metropolitan Police Department. Valuable assistance was provided by Assistant United States Attorney Adrienne Dedjinou of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.