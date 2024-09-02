Laurel Man Wanted; Five Active Warrants for Arrest

Laurel Police are asking for your help in locating 33-year-old Brandon Cain of Laurel, who has five active warrants for his arrest in Delaware. He is wanted by the Laurel Police Department for charges that include:

-Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor) -Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x2 (Class B Misdemeanor) -Trespassing Third Degree (Violation)

Anyone with information on where Cain is, information related to this incident, or other criminal activity should contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Brandon Cain

Additional Information from the Laurel Police Department Facebook Page:

Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.

Complaint 70-24-2483

The issuance of a warrant for the arrest of a subject is merely a showing of probable cause by the investigating agency related to the above incident. The subject, once arrested, is considered to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.