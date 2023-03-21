Laurel Municipal Election on Thursday

Laurel voters go to the polls on Thursday to elect a Mayor. Incumbent John Shwed is challenged by Mark Sikora. Any registered voter can cast a ballot between 1 and 8pm in the meeting room of the Laurel Fire Hall. Three council seats were uncontested – new comer Carlos Oliveras for Ward One, incumbent Cheryl Martin for Ward Four and incumbent Phillip Chris Callio for the at-large seat. Current Ward One Councilman Randy Lee did not run for re-election.

Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Town Manager by noon on Wednesday, March 22.