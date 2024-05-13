Laurel PD Arrest Two After Hit & Run and Chase – Third Suspect at Large

A Laurel Police officer northbound on Sussex Highway just after 2:30 Saturday afternoon saw a Toyota 4-Runner driving erratically and then strike the vehicle in front of it. The driver of the Toyota swerved into the right shoulder to pass stopped traffic and hit a vehicle turning out of a driveway causing significant damage to both vehicles. The officer blocked the roadway to detour traffic through a parking lot and to clear debris, but the driver of the Toyota pulled behind a building and the driver ran off on foot. A passenger in the Toyota then drove off, but when police attempted at traffic stop – they drove off at a high rate of speed before stopping on a dead-end dirt road. She was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle that was struck suffered a minor head injury as a result of the collision.

The second driver of the Toyota, 28 year old Kenya Wynder of Bridgeville is charged with multiple offenses:

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Class E Felony)

Disregarding Police Officer Signal (Class G Felony)

Conspiracy Third Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Leaving the Scene of an Injury Traffic Collision (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

24 additional traffic violations

She was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed into the custody of Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $8,320 secured bail.

The passenger in the Toyota, 26 year old Shaquea Jones of Seaford was was issued a summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and committed into the custody of Sussex Correctional Institution for two Violation of Probation capiases.

The driver of the Toyota at the time of the collision is still outstanding. Officers reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses and obtained a screenshot. If you have information on his identity – contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244.