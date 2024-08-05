Laurel PD Attempt to Locate Suspect in July Vehicle Pursuit

Laurel Police continue to look for 23 year old Angieliah Whaley of Laurel in connection to a vehicle pursuit that occurred on July 6th of this year. Police attempted a traffic stop for a Jetta with a flagged registration. The driver failed to stop and led officers on a high=sped pursuit through residential streets in Laurel – reaching speeds of over 120mph on Route 13 – police ended the pursuit. The Jetta was located abandoned in Salisbury – and is in police custody. Whaley, the owner of the vehicle, attempted to falsely report it stolen and is not cooperating with police. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for the following offenses:

Reckless Endangering First Degree x10 (Class E Felony)

Disregarding Police Signal (Class G Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief Over $1000 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (Misdemeanor)

72 additional traffic violations

Whaley is also wanted by another police agency for a separate high-speed vehicle pursuit, and three capiases issued by the Sussex Court of Common Pleas.

If you have information Whaley’s whereabouts – contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.