Laurel PD Bringing Therapy Dog

Image courtesy Laurel PD

The newest addition to the Laurel Police Department has 4-legs and a tail! She is Spooky – a therapy dog. Spooky is a 1 year old female German Shepherd who will assist the Laurel Police Mental Health Clinicians in their routine assignments.

Spooky still needs to attend intensive therapy dog training before she is deployed to the Laurel and Seaford Police on a regular basis.

While Spooky is still in training, she will occasionally be around the police stations to build confidence in various social situations. Once she is fully trained, the public to stop by and see her in action.