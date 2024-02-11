UPDATED: Laurel PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting Incident

UPDATED – 3:40pm – Laurel Police were called to Daniel Street around 2 Sunday morning for shots fired. When police arrived at the scene they saw a large number of people leaving an apartment – driving off in cars or on foot. And one vehicle refused to stop at the command of officers – and after a chase that ended with Seaford Police using stop sticks several people were arrested, questioned and later released. Police learned from the resident of the apartment that three people had been struck by gunfire. While investigating police found over 50 spent casings from a variety of firearms found inside and around the area. Laurel Police as anyone with information to contact Detective Gardner at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

ORIGINAL STORY – 02/11/24 – 8:25am – Laurel Police were on the scene of a shooting early this morning in the area of Carvel Gardens Apartments on Daniel Street. Police believe this is an isolated incident, however there was a heavy police presence in the area with multiple police agencies assisting along with police K-9 and aviation. Police have not released any further information.