Laurel PD Looking for Suspect after High Speed Chase Last Week

Image courtesy Laurel Police

Laurel Police are looking for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in the area of Locust and Poplar Streets in Laurel last Thursday, June 27 just before 1pm. Police saw a Camry with a fictitious tag, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Police broke off the chase on Woodland Ferry Road, but then find the Camry a short time later after the driver, identified as 36 year old Dione Garner of Preston, MD, lost control and the car crashed in a wooded area. Garner left the scene, but left behind a large amount of heroin, oxycodone pills and marijuana – all packaged for sale. The Camry was unregistered with no proof of insurance.

Police are still trying to locate Garner who will face multiple charges when he’s arrested:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Tier 3 Quantity Heroin (Class B Felony)

Possession of Tier 3 Quantity of Heroin (Class B Felony)

Aggravated Possession with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Oxycodone (Class B Felony)

Possession of Tier 2 Quantity of Oxycodone (Class E Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana (Class D Felony)

Subsequent Offense Disregarding Police Officer Signal (Class E Felony)

Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use (Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident (Misdemeanor)

Driving Without a Valid License (Misdemeanor)

Several additional traffic violations

Image courtesy Laurel Police

Garner also has two active warrants issued in 2022 by the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas related to prior resisting arrest cases that also occurred in Laurel.

Police are seeking witnesses to this incident or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Garner. Contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.