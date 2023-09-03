Laurel PD Make Arrest in Year-Long Fraud Investigation

Image courtesy of Laurel PD

Laurel Police have made an arrest in a year-long fraud investigation. Police began their investigation in April of 2022 after a check fraud complaint reported by the Bank of Delmarva. The investigation expanded to include banks in Dover, Seaford, Delmar, Maryland & Delaware, Salisbury and Fruitland. Police say two homeless subjects were contacted by a group claiming to work for a construction company – and were offered payment in exchange for cashing “payroll checks” at various banks.

The Laurel Police Department continued to investigate this incident for more than a year, working with agencies in six different states where the suspects had been previously known to commit similar crimes. Through the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified as one of the primary driving forces behind the criminal activity.

Last November a Sussex County Grand Jury indicted 32 year old Steven Stillwell of Georgia on five felony charges:

2 Counts of Theft Over $1500 (Class G Felony)

2 Counts of Forgery 2nd Degree (Class G Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Class G Felony)

Last month Stillwell was contacted by police in Wisconsin in an unrelated investigation and learned Stillwell was wanted in Delaware. Stillwell was extradited to Delaware last week where Laurel PD took custody and brought him before the Justice of the Peace Court for arraignment. He is being held in default of a $10,000 cash only bail. The investigation is continuing.