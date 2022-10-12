Laurel Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Route 13 near Laurel

A Laurel man is dead after he was struck by a car just before 10 Tuesday night on Route 13 near Chipmans Lane. Delaware State Police say the 36 year old male pedestrian was in the northbound left lane when a car, driven by a 17 year old female struck the man. The pedestrian, who did not have a light or any reflective gear, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Senior Corporal Albert by calling 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.