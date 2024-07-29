UPDATED: Laurel Police Activity at Fulton Bank

Image courtesy Laurel PD

UPDATED – 07/29/24 – 2:15pm – Laurel Police have cleared the area of Fulton Bank on Route 13 after an incident earlier late this morning. The bank will remain closed for the day while they continue internal procedures related to this case.

================

ORIGINAL STORY – 07/29/24 – Laurel Police are on the scene of an incident at the Fulton Bank on Route 13 earlier late this morning. Police say the bank will remain closed for the day. They say the area is secure and there is no active risk to public safety, however no further information is being released while the investigation is underway.