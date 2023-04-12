UPDATED: Laurel Police and DSP Investigating Shooting Incident

UPDATED – 7:14pm – DelDOT has cleared the scene, watch for other emergency personnel that may remain at the scene.

Police in Laurel and Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon. Police say one person is being treated for injuries and the suspect remains at large. Expect a heavy police presence and travel delays in the are of Discount Land Road and Wilson Street. The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it becomes available.