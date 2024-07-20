Laurel Police Arrest 4 After Drug Dealing Investigations

Laurel Police have arrested 4 people after search warrants were executed simultaneously on Friday at two residences in the Hollybrook Apartment Complex – in the 800 Building and the 1400 Building. The search warrants end two multi-month drug dealing investigations which resulted in the recovery of a loaded firearm and the seizure of several hundred doses of heroin. Police arrested 36 year old Ty Weston and 34 year old Brittany Lake, both of Laurel who are charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin (Class D Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Class G Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance (Class B Misdemeanor)

​Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x4 (Class B Misdemeanor)

Both subjects were arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on their own recognizance. Weston, who was already serving a probation sentence for a prior drug dealing conviction, was detained by the Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation.

The second warrant was a heroin packaging operation and a loaded firearm was found in the presence of multiple juvenile residents. Two subjects were arrested, but one, later identified as 31 year old Devon Mumford of Laurel, ran off – still in handcuffs. Units searched the area for the subject, but were limited in resources due to the ongoing searches of both apartments. Once the initial searches were concluded, Delaware State Police and Laurel Police Department units were dispatched to the area of River Road in Blades for a “suspicious activity” report. The caller was reporting an unknown male subject going door-to-door asking for bolt cutters. When police arrived on-scene, the subject of the report was discovered to be the same handcuffed suspect from the search warrant. The suspect fled on foot, leading to a foot pursuit into the woods and ending with his arrest after a taser deployment. He was transported back to the Laurel Police Department after being medically evaluated at a local hospital as a precaution and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Class B Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited of a Violent Felony (Class C Felony)

Possession of Firearm While Also Possessing Controlled Substance (Class C Felony)

​Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin in Tier 2 Quantity (Class C Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Class D Felony)

Possession of Heroin in Tier 2 Quantity (Class E Felony)

Manufacturing Drug Paraphernalia x2 (Class G Felony)

Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child x4 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Escape Third Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class B Misdemeanor)

Mumford was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed into the custody of the Department of Corrections in lieu of $147,200 cash only bail. In addition to the new charges, Mumford was already serving a probation sentence for a prior firearm possession conviction, and was detained by the Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation.

Police also arrested 36 year old Alvina Bennefield-Phillips of Laurel the tenant of the target residence – she is charged with:

Maintaining a Drug Property (Class F Felony)

Bennefield-Phillips was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.

The Laurel Police Department would like to extend thanks and appreciation to the Delaware State Police and the Department of Probation and Parole for their invaluable assistance in the safe execution of this operation. The Laurel Police Department will continue to take a proactive approach to combating dangerous crimes in our town for our residents, sending a strong message that this type of activity will not be tolerated in our community.