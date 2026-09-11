Laurel Police Arrest Florida Man after Investigation of Hidden Camera in Restroom of Local Business

Laurel Police were called to a business on East Front Street on Tuesday after an employee reported finding a concealed camera inside an employee restroom. Police located and secured the small camera which was concealed from plain view on a shelf near the toilet and began an investigation. Police identified 41 year old Anil Weiler of Florida as the owner of the camera and obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Weiler was arrested and charged with 2 counts of violation of privacy – a felony. Weiler was arraigned at JP Court 3 and released on a $3000 unsecured bond. A no-contact order was also issued.

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident – or may have been the victim of a similar incident involving Weiler to call Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.