Suspect in robbery of Bank of Delmarva Fri. June 24th- photo released by Laurel Police

Laurel Police are investigating a robbery at the Bank of Delmarva.

A man held up the bank Friday, but a surveillance camera captured his image.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at (302) 875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.