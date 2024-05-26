Laurel Police Investigate Vehicle into House Saturday

Image courtesy Laurel PD

Laurel Police and Fire were called for a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just before 4pm on West Street. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found a vehicle struck a pedestrian before colliding with a house. Police say a 6 year boy was sitting on stairs outside the home and was struck as the vehicle dove through a grass lawn and two fences before colliding with the multi-family home. Police say the 25 year old driver was leaving a driveway and attempting to join northbound traffic when he accelerated while still turning to the right and rather than hitting the brake he accelerated further striking the child, who is the driver’s son, and house.

Police say the child was treated for a leg injury and released and the driver, who showed no signs of impairment, was cited for inattentive driving and inadequate brakes.