Laurel Police Investigating Monday Night Shooting

Police in Laurel were called to the Holly Brook Apartment complex Monday night around 10pm for shots fired. Police determined that a juvenile male sustained numerous gun shot wounds by an unknown suspect. Citizens and police on-scene used life saving measures to the victim until EMS arrived and took him to Tidal Health. The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact Laurel Police Detective Lt Tyler Bryan at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stopper at 80-TIP-3333.