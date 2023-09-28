Laurel Police Investigating Shooting at Hollybrook Apartments

Police have cleared from the Hollybrook Apartments after a reported shooting on Pasture Lane earlier Wednesday night. Just before 11pm the scene was contained to the area of the 400 Building at the Hollybrook Apartments and one victim was flown to an area trauma center. A second victim was injured but declined emergency medical services.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Laurel Police or Crime Stoppers at 302-847-3333.