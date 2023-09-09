Laurel Police Looking for Greenwood Man for Robbery

Image courtesy DSP

Laurel Police need your help to locate a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation. Police were called to the First Stop Convenience Store around 3:30pm on Friday for a robbery that had just occurred. Police contacted two adult victims who had been robbed of a purse and other personal items by an unknown black male – one of the victims sustained minor injuries – but refused treatment. Surveillance video showed the victim cover his face with clothing and ambush the victims – then run off on foot.

The suspect is identified as 23 year old Thomas Brown of Greenwood. Warrants charging him with 2nd degree robbery have been obtained.

If you know where Brown is – contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.