Laurel Police Search For Suspect In Theft / Forgery Investigation

Anthony J. Oscar

Laurel Police are searching for a Dover man in connection with theft, forgery and conspiracy.

Police said 34-year-old Anthony J. Oscar was identified as the primary suspect in a felony investigation at Bank of Delmarva on East Market Street.

Laurel Police said Oscar is also wanted by Seaford Police for similar charges and by Kent County Court of Common Pleas for Failure to Appear capias.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.