Laurel Police Search for Wanted Drug Suspect

Javar Robinson (photo provided by Laurel Police)

Laurel Police are hoping to find a local man who is facing numerous drug-related charges.

According to police, members of the Criminal Investigations Unit carried out a search warrant at a residence in the area. Police said the search turned up 99.6 grams of cocaine, 26.7 grams of crack, 57.1 grams of meth, 26 bags of heroin, 329 30MG of oxycodone pills, two MDMA pills, 1 lb. 6 oz. of marijuana and 37 THC gummy packages.

The subject of the investigation, 38-year-old Javar Robinson, is currently wanted.

Anyone with information on Javar Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Police listed these charges against Javar Robinson:

Possession with the intent to deliver cocaine in a tier 3 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine in a tier 3 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine in a tier 3 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver oxycodone in a tier 2 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver marijuana in a tier 1 quantity

Possession of heroin

Possession of MDMA

Possession of Marijuana x 2

Possession of cocaine tier 3

Possession of crack cocaine tier 3

Possession of methamphetamine tier 3

Possession of oxycodone tier 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia