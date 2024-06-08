Laurel Police Warn of Survey/Donation Scam

Laurel Police are warning of a donation scam. Police say Laurel residents are receiving a survey and donation request form from Citizens Behind the Badge, which claims to be associated with Laurel Police. Laurel PD says this organization is NOT associated with them – nor any other Delaware law enforcement agency – and they will NEVER solicit funds of donations from the public by mail or phone. I you receive something similar – throw it away. Police say you can show your support of their officers by waving to them as they patrol your streets!

