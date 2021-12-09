Update: Laurel School Threat Found NOT Credible; Classes Resume Friday

Update:

An investigation into a social media threat that led to a decision to close Laurel School District schools Thursday has been completed.

According to Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore, the Laurel Police Department Criminal Division worked in concert with state authorities to track down a social media threat that surfaced Wednesday. The threat was found to not be credible. It has apparently been circulating nationwide, in states from Pennsylvania to Texas.

The post depicts a picture of a weapon and is edited to state the name of the schools or schools to which the threat is supposedly directed.

Classes will resume Friday at all Laurel Schools.

(Original story)

Laurel School District Schools will be closed Thursday, according to a message issued by Laurel Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore Wednesday night.

Larrimore said out of an abundance of caution, due to numerous reports of threats circulating on social media, the Laurel School District will be closing. Law enforcement has been notified and is investigating.

Larrimore said ‘while continuing our students’ education is highly important, keeping our students and staff safe is our top priority.’

For more information, please CLICK HERE