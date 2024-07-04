Laurel School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore Reinstated

The Laurel Board of Education has announced the reinstatement of Dr. Shawn Larrimore as Superintendent, effective July 8th. After a traffic stop in May, Larrimore was arrested and charged with DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

A letter posted by the Laurel School District on their Facebook Page:

Community Statement: Reinstatement of Dr. Shawn Larrimore

Date: July 3, 2024

The Laurel Board of Education announces the reinstatement of Dr. Shawn Larrimore as Superintendent, effective July 8, 2024. During his absence, Dr. Larrimore has taken significant time to reflect, grow, and take important steps to ensure he meets the expectations of the Board and the community as a whole.

The Board has thoroughly reviewed the situation and believes in Dr. Larrimore’s dedication to personal and professional development. We are confident in his ability to lead our district with integrity and commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and support during this time and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to achieve our shared goals for the Laurel School District.

Sincerely,

Laurel Board of Education