Laurel Schools Go Virtual Tue. After Threats Are Found On Social Media

The Laurel School District will conduct virtual instruction today (Tuesday) as alleged terroristic threats made against the school system on social media are investigated.

According to Laurel Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore, Laurel Police and Delaware State Police have been made aware of the threats and are investigating. The credibility of the threats has not been determined, and the decision to switch to remote learning for today was made out of an abundance of caution.

Students will take part in asynchronous virtual learning, and staff will work virtually. After-school activities in the Laurel School District are canceled today.

“While continuing our students’ in-person learning is highly important to us, keeping our students and staff safe is our top priority,” Larrimore said in a statement.