Laurel Schools Switch To All-Virtual Instruction

The Laurel School District is shifting to virtual instruction for all schools starting today and lasting through the Thanksgiving weekend break.



School officials say they have learned of one student at Laurel Middle School who has tested positive for COVID-19 – a student who had direct contact with 48 people including other students, bus riders, teachers, support staff and administrators. Other cases have also turned up at Laurel schools in recent days.



In-person learning is suspended immediately at every Laurel School District building.

The following message from Superintendent of Schools Shawn Larrimore was posted Monday evening:

Hello Laurel Families,

This evening, I have learned that an additional student at Laurel Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. This is in addition to the total I shared with you earlier this afternoon.

What makes this situation so unfortunately unique is that the Division of Public Health has determined this particular student had direct contact with 48 total individuals including students, fellow bus-riders, teachers, support staff members, and administrators.

Out of an abundance of caution and the overwhelming obligation to keep all our students and educators safe, ALL Laurel Schools will move to Full Remote Learning through our Thanksgiving Break.

Again, starting Tuesday, November 17, there will be no in-person learning in any Laurel School District school building through Thanksgiving Break.

This decision was not made lightly, and I certainly understand that it may cause great frustration and disruption to some our families’ schedules. For that I am sorry. But, again, The Laurel School District must continue to keep the wellbeing and safety of our students and staff at the forefront of our decision-making during this pandemic.

Please check your student’s Schoology page for updated synchronous learning schedules. We will ask all teachers to have a check in Zoom with all of their classes to update students on their remote learning schedule through Thanksgiving.

Thank you.