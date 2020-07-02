Laurel Sex Offender Arrested Again

Laurel Police investigated a series of sexual assaults against three juveniles over the course of several months. A suspect has been arrested.

Police say they received the report of alleged crimes Tuesday and identified a suspect, 19-year-old Ivory Miller of Laurel. Miller was taken into custody without incident.

Police say he is a Tier-Two sex offender who was under house arrest because of previous sexual assaults of juveniles in 2019.

After arraignment, Miller was being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution.

Laurel Police ask anyone with further information about him or if there is information about other potential victims to contact the police department or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Laurel Police released these charges against Miller: