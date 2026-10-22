Laurel Superintendent to Step Down October 30th

The Laurel School Board of Education announced Thursday that Superintendent Shawn Larrimore will step down effective October 30th. Larrimore has served the district for 13 years – and will had the reins over to Director of Student Services Susan Whaley and Assistant Superintendent Ashley Giska who will jointly assume the responsibilities of Superintendent.

While no reason was given for Larrimore stepping down, he has had his issues during his time at Laurel School District, including a DUI incident and the arrest of his son, a former district IT employee, for possession of illegal digital materials.