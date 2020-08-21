Laurel Teen Charged with Child Abuse

Image courtesy Laurel PD

Laurel Police with help from the Division of Family Services is investigating allegations of child abuse against 19 year old Adrionna Carr of Laurel. Police were advised of an infant at Nanticoke Hospital that sustained serious physical injuries while in the care of his mother. The child was taken to AI DuPont Children’s Hospital for further medical treatment and has been released in the care of family members. Police say Carr failed to seek medical attention to address the infant’s injuries for over a week. She is charged with 1st degree felony child abuse and felony endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at SCI in default of over $20,000 secure bond. Police ask anyone with information to contact Laurel PD – 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers 800-TIP-3333.