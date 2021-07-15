Laurel Traffic Stop Results In 2 Arrests

A traffic stop on Sussex Highway and Laurel Road has led to the arrests of two Maryland men.

According to Delaware State Police, the vehicle that was pulled over Wednesday had an expired license plate. A passenger, 25-year-old Joel Vaughn of Salisbury, was found to be wanted for possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief in connection with an incident in Kent County February 27th.

The driver, 32-year-old Dajahn Griffin of Fruitland, was charged with drug offenses after a search turned up some crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $325 in suspected drug proceeds, and two bags of THC gummies. Griffin is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child – his three-year-old niece who was unrestrained in the back seat.

Delaware State Police listed these charges:

Griffin was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Child Under 8 must be in Child Restraint

Failure to Signal

Griffin was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released after posting a $14,703.00 secured bond.

Vaughn was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Two Counts- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,400.00 secured bond. A $45,600.00 cash bond was issued for the charges stemming from the February 27, 2021 incident.